File-sharing service WeTransfer has been the top dog for some time now, but it's not without its faults. From annoying download timeouts to AI controversy, it's about time we had a usurper, and rival brand Smash is here to take its place.

In a series of cheeky ads, the new file-sharing service uses clever copywriting to playfully challenge its popular rival. While I'm not typically one for brand war advertising, the sheer gutsiness to take on a huge brand like WeTransfer has won Smash my utmost respect – if you're going to start brand beef, this is how you do it.

(Image credit: Smash)

Positioning itself as a file-sharing service "with principles", Smash's ads focus on its ethical practice in comparison to WeTransfer's AI controversy, establishing its data security and inclusive, hassle-free service.

Gesturing to WeTransfer's logo via its signature "f" typographic motif, Smash weaves clever copy around the design, using its rival to reinforce its strong brand voice. With playful phrases like "We are smash, We transfer, No BS" and "One upon a time... We Transferred. Now? We smash!" each punchy piece of copy establishes Smash as an alternative with attitude and honourable ethos.

(Image credit: Smash)

Looking back at brand wars like McDonald's vs Burger King or Apple vs Android, it soon becomes a tired trope that loses its punch. Leveraging its place as the new kid on the block, Smash's confident and provocative campaign is a prime example of tastefully capitalising on rival controversy, using candid, cutthroat copy to establish its edge.