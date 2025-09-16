Apple recently graced us with the highly anticipated iPhone 17 lineup, including the ultra-sleek iPhone Air. As the name suggests, the Air is Apple's lightest model, so skinny in fact that it takes the tiniest pinch to hold it up, but it turns out the gesture carries an unexpectedly belittling meaning.

With recent controversies like Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad, the internet has become a hotbed for cancellations and brand boycotts. While the best adverts often spark conversation, it seems Apple made the right call to play it safe and edit its advertisements.

(Image credit: Apple)

The 'controversial' pinching motif was seen throughout Apple's iPhone Air campaign to showcase its ultra-skinny side profile – a gesture that may seem innocuous to Western viewers. However, concerns arose about how it would be received in South Korea, where the pinching hand sign has developed a very different meaning.

Understood in certain extreme communities as a symbol to mock the size of a man's member, the “crab hand” or 'jibgeson', has previously sparked controversy for other brands such as Renault for alleged misandry, agitating extremist right-wing groups. To mitigate any risk of offence, Apple's sensitive treatment of the situation was undoubtedly the right decision.

(Image credit: Apple)

For more Apple controversy, check out why Apple recently pulled another ad (making it four in a year), or take a look at how creatives 'fixed' a problematic Apple ad, with brilliant results.