Download resources for ImagineFX 248
All the files, resources and videos to accompany issue 248 of ImagineFX magazine.
To download the accompanying files for ImagineFX issue 248, head to this link and click download. If you've missed this issue or other editions of ImagineFX, start a subscription.
Please note: if you have any trouble downloading a file, right-click the link and open it in a new browser window.
Next, click in the URL address line to select all of the link, and press Return to start the download.
If you have any problems downloading this content, please email: rob.redman@futurenet.com.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Rob Redman is the editor of ImagineFX magazines and former editor of 3D World magazine. Rob has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography.