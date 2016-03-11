Get lifetime access to tech training courses

How many times have you thought about the things you wished you learned earlier in life? Here's your chance to stop thinking about it and start doing it. SitePoint Premium has the courses you need to pick up new skills, and you can get a lifetime subscription on sale today!

When you login to SitePoint Premium, you'll find thousands of courses with actionable lessons waiting for you – and new ones are being added all the time. You'll have unlimited access to it all for a lifetime, giving you free rein to learn whatever you'd like, from coding to design to IT and much more.

A lifetime subscription to SitePoint Premium usually retails for $450, but you'll pay just $49 (approx. £34). That's a savings of 89% off, a great deal for access to skills training that could change your career.