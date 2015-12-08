Font of the day: Workhorse

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find.

Workhorse by Greg Reid and Charles Borges de Oliveira

Today's typeface of choice is Workhorse by Greg Reid and Charles Borges de Oliveira. Available from MyFonts, Workhorse is described as 'a sign painter's gothic, developed by master sign painter Greg Reid. Workhorse captures the true essence of hand lettering.

'From the tapered waists to the elegant snaps of the brush; these elements present a warmth unseen in today's mechanically stiff gothics. Greg Reid and Charles Borges de Oliveira collaborated to bring this truly one of a kind typeface to fruition'.

Workhorse is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

