Apple Boxing Day sale: The best after Christmas sales on Apple devices in 2020

Welcome to Creative Bloq's guide to the Apple Boxing Day sale. Ok, so we realise we're a bit ahead of ourselves what with it only being September. But if the next few months are anything like the rest of the year, it will come around very quickly.

In this article you'll find all the best offers from the Apple Boxing Day sale last year to give you an idea of what to expect in 2020. We've split the deals into products, to make it much easier to navigate the Apple Boxing Day sale. After all, there's nothing worse than making a mistake and ordering the wrong thing, or checking out before finding the same thing cheaper elsewhere. Use the jump links to go straight to the Apple device you're looking for.

Retailers to watch out for

The Apple Store isn't likely to be the best place to shop the Apple Boxing Day sale. You'll probably find bigger discounts at other retailers or – if you're not yet ready to leave your living room – online.

Below is a list of the retailers that offered the biggest discounts over the pre-Christmas shopping events last year (Black Friday and Cyber Monday). Use the quick links below to take a look yourself, or scroll down for sales guide, broken down into products.

iPad deals

Apple Boxing Day sale: iPad deals

In the pre-Christmas sales last year, we saw plenty of excellent iPad discounts across a whole range of models – including the then all-new 10.2‑inch iPad. Check out the best prices in your region – including any Apple Boxing Day sale offers – using the widget below. Figuring out which is the best offer, taking into account the different models, storage options and features, can be difficult. Make sure you pay attention to the specs you're getting before you hit 'Add to cart'.

MacBook deals

Apple Boxing Day sale: MacBook deals

MacBooks are pretty much always in demand – mainly because, as designers will well know, this kind of top-quality kit doesn't come cheap. Luckily they're also often the target of big discounts, if you're on the ball and looking in the right places. Whether you're after a classic MacBook, a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, chances are you'll be able to pick up a discounted model right now.

The price widgets below will display the best prices available right now, so you can see who's getting involved in the Apple Boxing Day sale.

Apple has recently released a new 13-inch MacBook Pro (also read our MacBook Pro 16-inch review). While we might see deals on that model, based on what we saw in the Apple Black Friday sales last year, we'd expect the best discounts in the Apple Boxing Day sale to be on slightly older models. If you're happy not having the latest, greatest MacBook then that's a good way to pick up a bargain. Another hot tip is to keep an eye out for refurbished models – there can be some hidden gems on pre-owned models.

Apple Pencil deals

We saw some okay (but not amazing) discounts on Apple Pencils in the run-up to Christmas last year. Will the Apple Boxing Day sale 2020 yield any better price cuts? Check out the widget below for the best prices right now.

Not sure which version you need? Explore our Apple Pencil vs Apple Pencil 2 comparison.

AirPod deals

Apple Boxing Day sale: AirPods deals

We saw a fair few good AirPod discounts in the run-up to Christmas last year, on both the original AirPods and the AirPods Pro. These true wireless earbuds aren't quite as new and exciting now (and there's a fair bit of competition hitting the market from people like Amazon and Microsoft).

For the best prices in your area right now, including any gems from the Apple Boxing Day sale, check out the price widget below. Alternatively, explore our dedicated Apple AirPod deals guide.

Apple Watch deals

There were plenty of Apple Watch offers in the run-up to the holidays, with the then newly released Series 5 meaning retailers were happy to drop their prices to shift older stock. Check out the best prices right now – on the Series 5 as well as previous models – below.

Apple iMac deals

Apple Boxing Day sale: iMac and Mac deals

How to make the most of the Apple Boxing Day sale

To get the best deal possible, it's a good idea to plan ahead. Do your research and decide what product, model and specs will suit your needs. It's also best to have a price in mind that you're happy to spend. You don't want to end up being overwhelmed by the different Apple Boxing Day sale options and making the wrong decision, or overpaying. Once you've decided on the product you're after, you can start tracking its price on various retailers – or even simpler, bookmark this page and check back regularly.

