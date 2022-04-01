Hurry, Amazon just knocked $50 off the Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 deals are hard to find but lucky for you, we've found a brilliant discount. If you head over to Amazon right now, you can save a whopping $50 on the latest Apple Watch. The Watch would normally set you back $399, but if you move fast, you can get the 41mm Apple gadget for just $349.99, or the 41mm watch with GPS and cellular for just $449 (previously $499).

The Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple's best watch to date with its bigger screen and better operating system than its predecessors. Not only is the watch aesthetically pleasing with its sapphire crystal display, curved edges and plenty of colours to choose from, but it's also jam-packed with exciting features. The Apple Watch Series 7 has tools to help you track everything from your blood oxygen levels to your sleep. (If the Apple Watch Series 7 seems a little on the expensive side, then why not see if you can get the best Apple Watch Series 6 price on our deals page).

It's not very often we see the Midnight black model on offer like this because it's so popular, so we recommend you move fast if you've been hunting for a cheap black Apple Watch. But if you were hoping for a little more colour in your life, then you're also in luck. There are discounts on the Abyss Blue, Clover and Starlight watches too.

Apple Watch 7 GPS, 41 mm: $399 $339 at Amazon

Save $50: Move quickly to try and get your hands on this Apple Watch Series 7. It's not the lowest we've ever seen the Apple Watch, but we doubt you'll get this good of a deal again for a while.

If you're loving the sound of this Apple deal but aren't from the US, then don't worry. There are plenty more discounted Apple Watch Series 7 prices in our nifty buying guide. And if you'd rather just treat yourself to a smartwatch, then head over to our roundup to find out which is the best smartwatch available.

