Become a tech expert with StoneRiver eLearning courses

Getting the itch to learn some new skills, either for fun or to advance your career? With access to Stone River eLearning, you'll be able to work through a massive library of online courses and learn any new tech-related skill that you can imagine. Get a lifetime subscription for just $85 (approx. £64).

Stone River eLearning's library is packed with the skills you've been dying to learn. With over 140 courses and 2,000 hours of educational videos, you can get a lifetime’s worth of knowledge from this great base for tech learning – and new courses are added all the time so you'll never run out of topics.

Pick any course and you'll be given professional instruction that you can apply to your job or use to pursue in your own time, from coding and design to 3D animation and more. Plus, you'll get to test your skills with certification exams.

You can get lifetime access to Stone River eLearning's online courses for just $85 (approx. £64). That’s a massive saving of 99% off the retail price. Learn anything you’d like and do it at your own pace by grabbing this deal today.

About Creative Bloq deals

This great deal comes courtesy of the Creative Bloq Deals store – a creative marketplace that's dedicated to ensuring you save money on the items that improve your design life.

We all like a special offer or two, particularly with creative tools and design assets often being eye-wateringly expensive. That's why the Creative Bloq Deals store is committed to bringing you useful deals, freebies and giveaways on design assets (logos, templates, icons, fonts, vectors and more), tutorials, e-learning, inspirational items, hardware and more.

Every day of the working week we feature a new offer, freebie or contest – if you miss one, you can easily find past deals posts on the Deals Staff author page or Offer tag page. Plus, you can get in touch with any feedback at: deals@creativebloq.com.

Related articles: