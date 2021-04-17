Save 36% in this portable speaker deal: Ends this weekend!

We've spied some fantastic deals on bluetooth speaker that are limited to this weekend only, the biggest saving coming from this fantastic Treblab FX100 bluetooth speaker that's being slashed by 36% – now only $57.57 at Amazon.

Actually, there are other solid deals on other Treblab bluetooth speakers at the moment – all limited to this weekend only – including a sizeable $57 off their biggest (in size and sound) portable speaker, the HD-Max. We've actually had our hands on it, and can confirm that this speaker packs a punch, in both its massive base and crisp HD sound.

And, as if that wasn't enough, the New York-based soundsmith Master & Dynamic is also taking this weekend to offer 25% on all its products. Renowned for its quality sound products, which include headphones, earbuds and concrete speakers (you heard that right), this is a great chance to save big on M&D's luxury items.

Fantastic bluetooth speaker deals: US

Treblab FX100 speaker: $89.97 $57.57 at Amazon

Save $32: This is the 'rugged' bluetooth speaker of the Trelab range, and is not only waterproof but shockproof too. Perfect for taking outside, or if you're looking for a house speaker with extra clout.

Deal ends Monday 19 April.

Treblab HD-Max speaker: $199.97 $143 at Amazon

Save $57: If you want a big sound, while not worrying about your speaker breaking if you take it out, the HD-Max is ideal. It comes with a massive base and is both waterproof shock resistant.

Deal ends Monday 19 April.

Master & Dynamic MA770: $1,199 $899 at M&D

Save: $299: This high end speaker is cast in 'acoustically superior proprietary concrete composite', and brings with it a solid sound. Designed by architect Sir David Adjaye, it's also a piece of art. Links with bluetooth and WiFi via Chromecast.

Deal ends Monday 19 April.

Best bluetooth speaker deals: UK

JBL Flip 5 speaker: £120 £79.99 at Zavvi

Save £40: This is a quality brand bringing a quality discount to one of its most popular bluetooth speakers. The Flip 5 is lightweight, has a 12-hour battery, and is waterproof. Oh, and it sounds great too!

Master & Dynamic MA770: £1,099 £824 at M&D

Save £275: This high end speaker is cast in 'acoustically superior proprietary concrete composite', and brings with it a solid sound. Designed by architect Sir David Adjaye, it's also a piece of art. Links with bluetooth and WiFi via Chromecast.

Deal ends Monday 19 April.

And here are some more great deals on bluetooth speakers, wherever you are in the world...