The new MacBook Pro is still at its lowest price in Presidents' Day deal

Amazon's generous Presidents' Day deals are still going and right now you can get the excellent new Apple MacBook Pro 14 for just $1,799, down from its original price of $1,999. This is the best price we've ever seen for the popular premium ultrabook and a hefty saving of $200.

This is still a high price tag, but with its powerful M1 Pro chip, stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, 16GB RAM, 512GB of SSD, improved battery life, and sleek design, the 14-inch MacBook Pro more than justifies the money it costs. The specs are probably overdoing it for casual users, but anyone working on creative projects is sure to benefit from this MacBook Pro's uncompromising performance. You can read our MacBook Pro 14 inch (2021) review to find out more about why it justifies its price.

It's rare to see this Apple MacBook Pro 14 go on sale at all and we don't expect this deal to last forever, so make sure you act fast to avoid disappointment. Not sure it's the right fit for your creative endeavours? We spoke to some industry stalwarts to see what the MacBook Pro (2021) can offer your workflow.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro: $1,999 $1,799 at Amazon

Save $200: This is the lowest price we've seen so far on Apple's powerful new MacBook Pro. If you're in the market for a new premium ultrabook to power your creativity we suggest snapping this deal up.

When it comes to high-end purchases like this, there's a lot for creatives to consider. Luckily we've pitted the Macbook Pro vs Surface Pro to see what each of these professional options does best. Not reading this in the US? Don't worry you can find the best cheap MacBook Pro deals on a range of models in our handy round-up. Or for quick reference, you can browse the best 2021 MacBook Pro deals in your location below...

