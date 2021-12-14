This M1-chipped MacBook Pro is reduced to clear in pre Christmas deal

It seems like only last month that Apple released its super-fast and powerful M1-chipped MacBook Pros - when in fact, it was 2020! Well, that means that they're in the perfect position to get some nice discounts on them, thanks to the more recent release of the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBooks, released this year. Discounts like this one over at John Lewis: get the M1-chipped MacBook Pro, down from £1,299 to £1,159, saving you £140.

This model of the MacBook Pro is a cracker, coming with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a stylish space grey. But really, the pull is the M1 chip that Apple are using, offering a giant leap in performance, in both CPU and GPU. Add to that a fantastic battery life, and you've got a decent deal on one of our favourite laptops out there.

We've also found some decent deals in the US as well, so scroll down to make the most of them while they last. As ever, we don't know when that exactly will be, so if you like the look of the deal, we advice you snap them up asap.

Today’s best MacBook deals: UK

Today’s best MacBook deals: US

MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2020): $2,799.99 MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2020): $2,799.99 $2,199 at Best Buy

Save $200: This is the biggest saving on the 9th Gen i9 model, 16-inch MacBook Pro. It's a beast with its AMD Radeon Pro 5500M and 1TB SSD. We loved it in 2019 when it released, and we still rank it as one of the best.



