It's been 15 years since the world lost tech visionary Steve Jobs. While Apple has continued to evolve since his passing, the spirit of his innovative work and motivational thinking has continued to inspire countless big brands, including the more unexpected.

In a subtle yet touching homage, shoe brand New Balance has recreated one of Jobs' most iconic looks, honouring his legacy as a creative inspiration. Quiet and authentic, New Balance proves that honouring the past can be done with small yet thoughtful actions.

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Appearing among promo shots for the grey 992s, New Balance subtly recreated Steve Jobs' iconic pose from the original iPad presentation in 2010. A key part of Jobs' 'uniform', the quiet homage is a tasteful Easter egg that honours the icon without grand gestures and loud design. Minimalist, just as Steve Jobs would want it.

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"Proof that the best branding doesn’t need to shout. If you know, you know. Brilliant little detail," one X user praised. "The kind of details I adore," another added.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For more creative inspiration, take a look at how Apple became the world's most valuable brand or check out the best Apple ads of the last 50 years.