Mics, cameras, discounts: these DJI Prime Day deals are a must for creatives

Admittedly, I'm very new to DJI products, and as a photographer and social media manager, I'm almost ashamed it took me this long to appreciate how AMAZING this brand is. The best part? DJI has Prime Day deals on some of its top kit, like the Osmo Pocket 4 Creator Combo now 20% off over at Amazon.

You might recognise DJI more for its drone range, but actually, it makes exceptional (and affordable) products for content creators and vloggers alike. Its gimbal cameras have stolen the spotlight recently, and I'm in the process of testing the Osmo Pocket 4P as we speak.

The first thing the company sent me for consideration was the DJI Mic Mini 2S, a wearable and super-compact mic set with a mobile USB-C receiver and charging case. This has immensely improved my audio when recording voiceovers for Creative Bloq's growing social platforms, and our TikTok videos are looking pretty sharp, if I do say so – thanks to the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P gimbal camera.

You can watch me unbox this camera in about 20 seconds in the video below.

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