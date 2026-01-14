Keep the New Year momentum going with these home fitness essentials

It's that time of the year when it gets increasingly difficult to find a parking space at the gym. I applaud anyone attempting the whole "new year, new me' approach in January, but fitness can be a luxury. Anyone can work out, but pricey gym memberships and premium protein meals all add up.

Luckily, I've found some deals on tech that I think might help out those on a tighter budget, or if you're looking for a more long-term solution with home workouts, I've got you covered, too.

While I haven't personally used any of this equipment, I've carefully selected top-reviewed products from brands that I'm familiar with to help you make an informed choice when buying. Take a look at some of our top buying guides to help you shop for more specific creative tech.

US deals