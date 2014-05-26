Font of the day: Adria Slab

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Adria Slab by Marcus Sterz

A smooth slab serif typeface, Adria Slab was created by designer Marcus Sterz of FaceType. Available in seven weights, the typeface has a vast choice of lining, tabular and old style figures, numerators, denominators, tabular figures, fractions, ligatures, some sweet symbols and even alternate arrows.

Adria Slab is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently take advantage of a 90 per cent discount on the entire family.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com