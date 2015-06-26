Font of the day: Arx

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below you'll find today's selection!

Arx from Superfried

Today's typeface of choice is Arx, from the team at London-based design studio Superfried. An elegant and intricate display typeface, Arx is designed for use at large scale.

Arx is available to purchase over on HypeForType, where you can currently benefit from more than a 50 per cent discount on all weights.

Liked this? Read these!