Font of the day: Azalea Smooth

Azalea Smooth by Laura Worthington

Today's font of choice, Azalea Smooth, was created by designer Laura Worthington. Available from HypeForType, Worthington comments on her design: "I love big, round, fancy letters - a beautiful flourishing script. But what I love even more in a script typeface, is a design that is distinctly different. A glimmer of the exotic, a touch of the unusual.

"Azalea is just that, and it possesses the ability to work in many design situations. The clean lines of Azalea Smooth accentuate its jaunty, angular letterfoms, giving it a modern look."

Azalea Smooth is available to purchase from HypeForType.

