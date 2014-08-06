Font of the day: Azedo

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Azedo by Pedro Azedo

Portugal-based graphic designer Pedro Azedo is behind today's font of choice. Azedo was a personal project, created off the back of the new identity Pedro created for himself.

You can download Azedo for free over on Behance.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com