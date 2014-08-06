Topics

Font of the day: Azedo

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Azedo by pedro Azedo, which is totally free to download.

Free fonts: Azedo

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Azedo by Pedro Azedo

Portugal-based graphic designer Pedro Azedo is behind today's font of choice. Azedo was a personal project, created off the back of the new identity Pedro created for himself.

You can download Azedo for free over on Behance.

Free fonts: Azedo

Free fonts: Azedo

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com

See more Typography articles

Topics

Typography

Related articles