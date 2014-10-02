Font of the day: Big John and Slim Joe

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Big John by Ion

Spain-based designer Ion is behind today's typefaces of choice. A bold, geometric design, Big John is accompanied by a sister font, Slim Joe, an ultra light version of its bigger brother. Both designs are free for personal and commercial use and are available via Behance.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com