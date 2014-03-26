Font of the day: Dickie

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Dickie by David Ellis

Freelance designer David Ellis created handwritten font Dickie using MyScriptFont, an online tool that allows you to create a vector font from your own handwriting. "It’s a great starting point as there aren’t that many great handwriting style fonts out there and it’s a pretty quick process," Ellis comments.

You can download Dickie for free via Ellis' website NoVolume.

