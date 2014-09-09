Font of the day: Facunda

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Facunda by Bu!

Today's font of choice Facunda was created by graphic designer that goes by the name of Bu!. This condensed display font is free for both commercial and personal use and is available in five different styles.

You can download Facunda for free over on Bu!'s website.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com