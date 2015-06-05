Font of the day: Flash Back

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Discover the best free cursive fonts

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Flash Back from BLKBK

Transport your designs back to the '80s with this cool typeface Flash Back. Offered by font foundry BLKBK, Flash Back is great for any retro-style design.

Flash Back is available to purchase over on HypeForType.

