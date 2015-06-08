Font of the day: Lasiver

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Discover the best free cursive fonts

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Lasiver from Type Dynamic

A simple, cool and dynamic type family, Lasiver includes seven weights, from hairline to black, each with corresponding italics. Offered by Swiss font foundry Type Dynamic, Lasiver is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

