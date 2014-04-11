Font of the day: Manteka

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Manteka by Edu Araya

Today's font of choice was created by designer Edu Araya, developed from a curosity he had for typefaces and their design process. "It is especially designed for use in print, but equally has a spectacular performance in web," Araya comments.

Manteka is available to download for free over on Behance.

