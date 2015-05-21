Font of the day: Merlo

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Download the best free fonts

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Merlo by Blazej Ostoja Lniski

Today's typeface of choice is sans serif Merlo, created by designer Błażej Ostoja Lniski. "It is inspired by a You And Me monthly, published by National Magazines Publisher RSW Prasa, which appeared from May 1960 until December 1973 in Poland."

Merlo is available to download over on HypeForType, where you currently benefit from a discount on all weights.

