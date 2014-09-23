Font of the day: Nexa Rust

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Nexa Rust from Fontfabric

Nexa Rust was created be Fontfabric designers Radomir Tinkov, Svetoslav Simov, Ani Petrova and Vasil Stanev. The typeface is described on the website as a 'multifaceted font system consisting of font sub-families; sans, slab, script, handmade and extras. Each of these sub-families contains a number of font weights which have a characteristic warm, rough look and display a few degrees of saturation'.

You can download Nexa Rust for free via the Fontfabric website.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com