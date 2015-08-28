Font of the day: Orb

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Orb from Superfried

London-based graphic design studio Superfried is no stranger to our font of the day posts, with multiple beautiful and experimental designs under its belt. And today's offering, Orb, is no exception. Superfried's Mark Richardson comments: "Orb is an elegant, geometric uppercase display typeface. The glyphs are constructed from two concentric paths featuring intricate interactions and angled incisions, which lead to a very distinct look and feel."

Orb is available to purchase over on YouWorkForThem.

