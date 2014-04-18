Font of the day: QG

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

QG by Anthony James

Today's font of choice QG was created by Manchester-based designer Anthony James. "QG is a sans serif typeface with simple curves and abstract lines, leaving something to the imagination," says James. "The curved 'coffee stain' corners add a little weight and prevent the aesthetics from being too rigid. The application of an inner shadow is great with lightweight typefaces such as QG."

QG is available to download here.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com