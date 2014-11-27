Font of the day: Redbud

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Redbud by Paul Reis

Graphic designer Paul Reis is a regular in our font of the day posts, creating free gorgeous typefaces for all to enjoy. And his latest offering, Redbud is no exception. A modern and geometric font with a vintage feel, Redbud is great for creating eye-catching designs.

You can downlaod Redbud for free over on Behance.