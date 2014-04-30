Font of the day: Rucksack

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Rucksack by Jeff Schreiber

Today's font of choice, Rucksack, was created by graphic and type designer Jeff Schreiber. "RuckSack is a geometric typeface," he comments on Behance. "It consists out of simple and clean shapes with some visual corrections for legibility."

Rucksack Book and Demi versions are currently available to download for free, in exchange for a tweet. Other versions of the typeface are available to purchase from typefoundry Regular Bold Italic.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com