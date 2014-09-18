Topics

Font of the day: Smidswater

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Smidswater by Paulus Nabbe and Onno Bevoort, which is totally free to download.

Smidswater font family

Today's font of choice was developed by Paulus Nabbe and Onno Bevoort of creative agency Smidswater. "Our love of print and typography prompted us to design a font especially for our agency," Nabbe comments on Behance. "A font that reflected our ambitions and culture: clean and professional, but, above all, sympathetic and easy on the eye."

Smidswater is available to download for free via the studio's website.

Free fonts: Smidswater

