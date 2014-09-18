Font of the day: Smidswater

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Smidswater font family

Today's font of choice was developed by Paulus Nabbe and Onno Bevoort of creative agency Smidswater. "Our love of print and typography prompted us to design a font especially for our agency," Nabbe comments on Behance. "A font that reflected our ambitions and culture: clean and professional, but, above all, sympathetic and easy on the eye."

Smidswater is available to download for free via the studio's website.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com