Font of the day: Sortdecai

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Sortdecai by Agga Swist'blnk

Today's typeface of choice is Sortdecai by graphic designer Agga Swist'blnk. "Sortdecai Handmade Script is another handlettered, modern vintage script typeface," Swist'blnk comments, "which is combines the style of classic calligraphy with an modern style."

Sortdecai is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

