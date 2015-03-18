Topics

Font of the day: Springtime

By () Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Springtime from Font Zilla.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Springtime from Font Zilla

Today's typeface of choice is Springtime, a beautiful, cursive design from the team at Font Zilla. It includes hand-drawn characters for a range of languages, as well as a varied selection of ornaments.

Springtime is available to purchase for personal and commercial use here.

