Font of the day: Strato

Strato by Sophie Elinor Brown

Inspired by the many facets of the city of Rome, Strato was created by designer Sophie Elinor Brown. Available from Ten Dollar Fonts, the design is described as "a slightly humanist sans serif font, proportionally based off classical Roman inscriptions, but with a modern twist".

Available in six styles – Roman, Cesello, Inline, Outline, Eclisse and Tonale – Strato is available to purchase from Ten Dollar Fonts.

