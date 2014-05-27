Font of the day: Vanity

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Vanity by Hendrick Rolandez

Vanity is a modern, sans serif type family, created by French graphic designer Hendrick Rolandez. The font includes 12 fonts, including light, blod, plain, italic, narrow and wide, and comes complete with a full set of lower and uppercase letters and numbers.

Vanity is available to download for free over on Behance.

