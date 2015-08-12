Font of the day: Fadilla

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Fadilla from Artimasa

Contemporary script font Fadilla comes from the small lettering and type design studio Artimasa. Available from HypeForType, Fadilla is described as being 'an open invitation to good design. The flowing calligraphy finish manages to be both elegant and warm at the same time, exactly what you'd want from an invite to a wedding or special occasion. Fadilla is a contemporary calligraphy typeface which is flowing, feminine, and elegant'.

Fadilla is available to purchase over on HypeForType.

