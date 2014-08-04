Greatest fonts countdown: 93 - Neo Deco

FontShop AG, the renowned type foundry, conducted a survey based on historical relevance, sales at FontShop.com, and aesthetic quality. With a few additions from the experts at Creative Bloq and Computer Arts magazine, the best fonts ever were selected for the new book, 100 Best Typefaces Ever.

Here we are counting down the 100 greatest fonts, but you can read interviews with some of the typefaces' creators, a brief history of type, the anatomy of a font, and much, much more in the book – find out how to get your copy in print or digital formats at the foot of this post.

But without further ado, here's the 93rd best typeface ever...

Alex Trochut, 2010

The bold, Art Deco-inspired design of Neo Deco was created by renowned designer and illustrator Alex Trochut – a creative who counts the likes of The Guardian, Fallon, Computer Arts and The Rolling Stones as his clients.

A contemporary font with a strong presence, Neo Deco bagged a D&AD award back in 2010 (In book: Typography) and featured on the front cover of Stylist magazine’s 2011 fashion issue. An enticing and innovating design, Neo Deco includes a number of alternative characters (note that the lowercase characters within Neo Deco are uppercase alternates).

