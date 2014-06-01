Topics

Fonts of the week w/e 1 June 2014

By () Graphic design  

Every weekday we showcase the best fonts on the web. Here are our selections from this week: some are free, all are fabulous.

Monday's font of the day: Adria Slab

Adria Slab font

  • Price: £10.10 (90 per cent discount for limited time)

Tuesday's font of the day: Vanity

Free font: Vanity

  • Price: Free

Wednesday's font of the day: Darwin

Darwin font

  • Price: £17.80 (80 per cent discount for limited time)

Thursday's font of the day: Separator

Free font: Separator

  • Price: Free

Friday's font of the day: Flirt Script

Flirt Script font

  • Price: $50 (30 per cent discount for limited time)

