Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Flirt Script by Neil Summerour

Type designer and letter artist Neil Summerour is the man behind our font of the day Flirt Script. He comments on his design on Behance: "Young, playful, loopy, flirty. Flirt Script carves out a niche for itself by concentrating on natural writing tendencies and not the simplified mechanics of script-to-font type design."

Flirt Script is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently take advantage of a 30 per cent discount on all weights.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com