Font of the day: Darwin

Darwin by Mendoza Vergara

Today's font design of choice, Darwin, was created by Chile-based type designer Mendoza Vergara. Available from MyFonts, it's described as 'an eclectic assembly of grotesque, geometric and humanistic styles, which includes 20 fonts and is good for headlines, little text, posters and logos'.

Darwin is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently take advantage of an 80 per cent discount on the entire family.

