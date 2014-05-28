Topics

Font of the day: Darwin

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Darwin by Mendoza Vergara.

Darwin font

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Darwin by Mendoza Vergara

Today's font design of choice, Darwin, was created by Chile-based type designer Mendoza Vergara. Available from MyFonts, it's described as 'an eclectic assembly of grotesque, geometric and humanistic styles, which includes 20 fonts and is good for headlines, little text, posters and logos'.

Darwin is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently take advantage of an 80 per cent discount on the entire family.

Darwin font

Darwin font

Darwin font

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com

