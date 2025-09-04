A new advert from sustainable period care company Grace & Green breaks new ground in this sector. The advert shows a person turning up at work only to find that basic supplies, such as coffee and a working lift, are unavailable. The situation becomes absurd when they discover that there's no computer on their desk.

And here's the worst bit: they then go to the bathroom to discover they've come on their period, and there are no products available. Text says, "We expect the essentials to do our jobs, why not period products?" and a call to action asks viewers to "join the period dignity movement".

This feels like a leap forward in period product branding, which has been so lacking in the past. I've outlined six reasons why I love this advert below, and I also spoke to Miranda Round, head of brand and marketing at Grace & Green to find out more about the spot.

01. The person is relatable

The person in the advert looks normal. It's ridiculous that that should be notable, but for the world of advertising, it is. They're a normal body shape, and are wearing a green top and light trousers. The light trousers feel like a nod to the white trousers of problematic period product branding of old, but with an updated twist. Overall, they feel relatable.

The other people in the advert also look like normal human beings rather than very skinny models. That's a tick from me.

02. It discusses periods in the workplace

This advert is the first of its kind. There simply aren't any other adverts that tackle periods in the workplace. I asked Miranda to tell me more.

"This is the first TV ad to focus on periods in the workplace – a topic that’s rarely discussed so directly. Most period campaigns focus on managing menstruation at home or 'discreetly' in public – cue the rollerblading women in white," says Miranda.

"We wanted to challenge why, in 2025, periods still aren’t discussed and products still aren't standard in the office, despite us spending a third of our lives at work.

This feels like a real step forward as people who menstruate spend hours of their working lives on their periods, so why shouldn't that be reflected in advertising?

03. It uses humour

The advert uses humour to get across its point, as the person becomes increasingly frustrated with the absurdity of the situation.

It's now being shown on Sky TV and was created after Grace & Green was selected as Sky's Local Heroes Winner for the South West of England.

"TV lets us reach a broad audience – including people who may never have thought about this issue before," says Miranda. "If the ad makes even a few people stop and think, 'Hang on, why do we have toilet paper but not tampons?', then it’s done its job.

04. It shows blood

The advert shows fake blood on a pair of pants, something that was relatively taboo until recently, where period product adverts didn't even show women in the toilet. Remember the days of the blue liquid on the sanitary towel? They really weren't that long ago. So this ad just goes to show how far we've come.

05. It was shot by a majority female crew

The spot was shot by a majority female crew in Bristol, UK. "It was really important for us to have people who menstruate behind the camera as well as in front of it, especially as a female-founded and led business," says Miranda.

"This campaign speaks directly to lived experience – so authenticity mattered at every stage of the process. The crew just got it in a way you can’t fake, and it shows in the final film."

06. Grace & Green's branding is on point

A lot of period product branding is not very attractive, and Grace & Green is bucking that trend. With its lurid green, dark green and tones of pink, the smart packaging looks like something you'd want to have in your bathroom.

Overall, this is my favourite period product advert of the year so far (will it make our advert of the 2020s list?). Well done, Grace & Green!