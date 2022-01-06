These are the best Apple Watch SE deals on the internet

Getting the best Apple Watch SE deals today is easier than ever, thanks to recent, more tech-heavy Apple Watches being released since the Apple Watch Series SE made its debut.

Released in September 2020, the Apple Watch Series SE is Apple's mid-budget Apple Watch, with the Apple Watch 3 representing the budget option, and the 6 and 7 offering the high end of the spectrum. And all things considered, the Apple Watch Series SE is a fantastic option. It's got plenty going for it, and when we got our hands on it for our Apple Watch SE review, we gave it five stars for its ace battery life, rich feature list and super value for money.

But is it right for you? Well, below we've put together the very best Apple Watch SE deals, and then below that, we've highlighted some of the key features of the watch, and how it stacks up next to its older, and newer, siblings. Speaking of which, if you want to check out the best options for the other Apple Watches, swing by our pages on the best Apple Watch Series 3 prices, the best Apple Watch Series 6 prices, and the best Apple Watch Series 7 prices.

The best Apple Watch SE deals today

Apple Watch Series SE: all you need to know

(Image credit: Apple)

Is the Apple Watch Series SE worth buying? In short, yes! We've had hands on experience with the Apple Watch Series SE at Creative Bloq, and as you can tell from our five star Apple Watch SE review, we loved it. The Apple Watch Series SE supports Apple Pay, is waterproof to 50 metres, has an optical heart sensor, fall detection, can monitor the number of steps you take, calories you burn, stairs climbed, and sleep tracking. Add to that a retina OLED display with 1000 nits brightness and the same speaker and microphone that the Apple Watch 6 has, and you have a pretty impressive Apple Watch. When it comes to price, it will cost you $100/£100 less than the Series 6, as it retails at $279/£249 at the Apple store. It also sits at around $79/£75 more than the older Apple Watch Series 3, all of which means we think it offers awesome value for money.

What's the difference between the Apple Watch Series SE vs Apple and the Apple Watch Series 7? The Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 7 are very different, as they're aimed at different audiences. The Apple Watch Series SE does share some premium features, but doesn't have all the bells and whistles that the latest Series 7 has, and that's reflected in its $399/£369 price. The Series 7 has a blood oxygen monitoring feature, which is about as cutting edge technology that's ever been used in smartwatches. Readings are automatically updated to the Apple Health app, and could flag any potential health issues. The Series 7 is also quite a bit faster than the SE, thanks to its S7 chip, plus it has 32GB of storage and 18 hours of battery life. We've noted the features above for the SE, so in short we think this is the perfect option for people on a tighter budget who still want plenty of useful features in their smartwatch.

What iPhone do you need to have with the Apple Watch Series SE? You'll need an iPhone to get the most out of your Apple Watch SE, but which one? To use either the Apple Watch SE, Series 6, Series 7 or the Series 3, you'll need to have an iPhone 6s (or newer model) with iOS 14 (or later) which came out 16 September 2020. If you don't have an iPhone, don't worry, you can still connect to Wi-Fi and receive data that way.

Related articles: