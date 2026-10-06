Free Star Wars Galactic Racer on Amazon Luna could mark a massive step change for video game releases

We published our Star Wars: Galactic Racer review just a few days ago and heaped praised on the visual style of Fuse's Unreal Engine 5 arcade combat racing game as well as the cleverly structured campaign.

We reviewed it on Xbox, and normally you would need a console or high-end gaming PC to play a title like this on release day (it's also available on PS5 and PC), but today millions of people have immediate access to Galactic Racer for free: you can play the game via Amazon Luna if you're a member of Amazon Prime (and if you're not, you can always grab the 30-day free Prime trial and check out the best Apple Prime Day deals too).

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Star Wars: Galactic Racer™ | Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In a pretty much unprecedented release, Star Wars: Galactic Racer is launching on the Amazon Luna cloud gaming platform on the same day as other platforms. Prime Members can play the single-player campaign for free.

The launch gives a potentially massive audience an easy way to jump into the game without dedicated gaming hardware, by streaming via browser or the Prime Video app on a browser, mobile device or Fire TV.

Image 1 of 2 Star Wars Galactic Racer (Image credit: Fuse Games) (Image credit: Fuse Games) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Cloud gaming has had a difficult journey so far. Google Stadia shut down in 2023 after just four years, and nobody really noticed when Amazon launched Luna four years ago. That's started to change since its integration directly into Prime Video, which feels like a bit of a no brainer.

"We've always believed Luna players deserve to be in the action from day one, and Star Wars: Galactic Racer makes that a reality for the first time,” said Jeff Gattis, Head of Gaming at Amazon. “Luna players can jump into the single-player campaign today without needing to own a console or wait for a lengthy download. And the best part: if they're a Prime member, they already have it at no additional cost. It's exactly the kind of experience we want to deliver on Luna, and we think players are going to love it."

Star Wars Galactic Racer (Image credit: Fuse Games)

Star Wars: Galactic Racer puts you behind the controls of a range of repulsorcraft, each with distinct handling that can change the way you approach each track.

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Set early during the era of the New Republic, it introduces the Galactic League - a high-stakes underground racing circuit where rival racers, unsanctioned courses, and powerful syndicates collide. As the galaxy rebuilds from the fall of the Empire, a lifelong fan and true believer in the sport of racing, Darius Pax has assembled an underground racing league with the hope of creating a new golden age of galaxy-wide racing for the masses.

Players take on the role of Shade, a lone racer with a dream of glory and revenge in this runs-based racing adventure. Every race presents choices that can shape the journey, from selecting your route and events to choosing upgrades and building a racing setup that matches your playstyle. Survive long enough, and you’ll have the chance to earn your place among the galaxy's elite racing pilots

For Star Wars fans, there are also familiar faces waiting to race against you. Fan-favorite Dug racer Sebulba, first introduced in Episode I The Phantom Menace, returns to the circuit alongside an array of new characters and rivals.

Alongside the single-player campaign, you’ll be able to test yourself in two additional gameplay modes: Arcade and Scenarios. Arcade events are short and focused, having you race against the clock or complete a particular objective on a specific track with a specific vehicle. Scenarios are longer-form events that offer unique challenges, as you take-on full runs with different rule sets and characters.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is available to play on Amazon Luna for Prime members in eligible regions.