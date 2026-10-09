Adidas sues White Fox in battle of the stripes
It claims the Australian brand’s clothing is “substantially identical”.
Over the years, Adidas has become one of the most iconic athletic brands, so it's understandable that it would want to protect that status. Now it's taking on Australian clothing boutique White Fox in a heated legal dispute over who gets to own their stripes.
While Adidas uses several iconic logo designs, its three-stripes have become synonymous with the brand. The athletics company claims that White Fox's four-stripe design is "deceptively similar" to its own, calling for a legal resolution.
White Fox's four-stripe clothing designs have appeared throughout its advertising, which Adidas claims shows an "intention to trade off our reputation". Adidas has trademarked the iconic three stripes in Australia since 1957, and the athletic giant alleges White Fox's designs are "substantially identical with or otherwise deceptively similar."
White Fox's legal team has defended the move, claiming that other Australian brands like Cotton On and Sportscraft sell items with "similar decorative stripes". But Adidas has countered the defence, claiming that White Fox's advertisements feature "genuine" Adidas items, which could form "an association in the minds of consumers."
Adidas is seeking legal damages for the alleged infringement, including profits earned from the products, along with interest and legal costs. For more design disputes, take a look at why New Balance sued this rival athletics brand over a shoe logo or check out the latest Washington Commanders logo controversy.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.