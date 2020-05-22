Apple Memorial Day sale: 13-inch MacBook Pro gets huge $300 price cut

On the hunt for some Apple kit? You're in the right place. With the Memorial Day sales kicking off this weekend and Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 released earlier this month, there's some fantastic deals on last year's version of the awesome laptop. The best deal right now is from B&H Photo, where it has the 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro reduced to $1,199 – an impressive $300 off.

A slightly lower priced deal is on 2019's 128GB model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro on sale for $1,149. That's an impressive $150 saving, and currently the lowest price around.

The MacBook Pro is one of the most powerful laptops, something that makes it a favourite for creatives. It's 13.3-inch Retina display allows you to see and show off design work in all its glory, and the 8th Gen Intel Core processor can handle even the most complex of creative tasks.

Over at B&H Photo there are also some great discounts on iPads. The best deal sees a late 2018 11-inch iPad Pro on sale for just $799 (a $150 saving). These deals are only on until stocks lasts, so don't delay. Also, if you love a good deal, be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2020 hub, where we hope to see even more great Apple offers.

Apple Memorial Day sales 2020: The best deals

MacBook Pro deals

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch | 2019 | 128GB: $1,299 | $1,149 at B&H Photo

Save $150: Don't miss this great deal at B&H Photo, which knocks a huge $150 off the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8th Gen Intel Core processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. There's a limited supply at this price, so grab one while you can.



Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch | 2019 | 256GB | $1,499 | $1,199 at B&H Photo

Save $300: If you're looking for something with a little more room, this 256GB MacBook Pro model is currently reduced by a whopping $300. Hurry, stocks won't last long.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch | 2020 | $999 | $949 at B&H Photo

Save $50: It's not often you see a current Apple product discounted, and while this isn't a huge saving, $50 off a brand new 2020 MacBook Air is not to be sniffed at. Grab one while stocks last.

Apple watch deals

Apple Watch 5 GPS | $399 | $299 at Best Buy

Save $100: The all-new Apple Watch 5 is currently reduced by a whopping $100, taking it down to just $299 at Best Buy. The water resistant, GPS technology designed smartwatch is flying off the shelves, so grab one before they're gone!

iPad deals

Apple iPad 10.2-inch | 2019 | 128GB | $549.00 | $499.00 at B&H Photo

Save $60: Apple's latest iPad model is nifty little device, powered by Apple's A10 Fusion chip and boasting 128GB of storage. Capable of all manner of creative tasks, this is the perfect creative companion, and right now you can get it for a bargain price.

