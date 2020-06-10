Father's Day 2020: top greeting cards to suit all dads

Father's Day 2020 is just around the corner (Sunday 21 June), but there's still plenty of time to your dad the perfect Father's Day greeting card. If heading to the shop to get one is out of the question, never fear, there are are plenty online card services that make it easier than ever to buy and send a Father's Day card (even at the last minute).

Here we've listed some online card sellers that stock everything from thoughtful and loving designs to more cheeky (that is, downright rude!) and funny options. And many offer next-day delivery straight to your old man's door.

If you're after some serious brownie points you could get him a present too. There's loads of great options in our best Lego sets for adults round up, or maybe something more sentimental like a personalised photo book would be better? If neither of those ideas suit, how about about these amazing Father's Day gifts...

The best Father's Day 2020 cards online

Some humour is timeless... much like dad (Image credit: Etsy)

If you're looking for a unique Father's Day card, Etsy is a great choice. A marketplace filled with talented greetings card designers, Etsy has over 100,000 Father's Day card designs to choose from. And while that might seem overwhelming, with just a quick scroll, we're certain you'll find something to suit you.

There's everything from soppy and loving, to hilarious and silly, so every kind of dad is covered. We particularly like this 'Happy Farters Day' by Creaternet, because, well, they're farting beans! And no doubt many dads would appreciate this topical BoJo 'Stay Alert' message card from ProperBritishGifts.

Note: not all cards include free UK delivery, and be sure to order from a UK seller in order to receive it in time.

This Half Moon Bay card speaks the truth (Image credit: Half Moon Bay / Scribblr)

If your dad has a wicked sense of humour, Scribblr is one of the best places to get a Father's Day greeting card. Renowned for its funny (sometimes extremely rude) cards, this online retailer is sure to put a smile on your pop's face. This Ricky Gervais Afterlife-themed card is sure to go down a treat!

If you order before 4pm (Mon-Fri), cards are dispatched the same day.

Respect the legend that is your dad (Image credit: Moonpig)

If you're after a personalised Father's Day card, Moonpig has a hundreds of designs to choose from. Not only that, you can order flowers and gifts from them too, all in time for the Big Dad Day.

Although the myth lingers, flowers are in fact enjoyed my dad and mum alike, so if you think your old man would enjoy a dash of fragrant colour, Moonpig can sort you out.

Orders placed before 7.30pm (Mon-Fri) will be dispatched the same day, so you've got loads of time to get your cards and gifts in time for Sunday.

Topical. Unlike dad. (Image credit: Funkypigeon)

Funkypigeon is the place to get cards, flowers, and gifts (some edible!). As you might imagine, there's thousands of cards to choose from, covering every style from cute and cuddly, to funny and thoughtful, with loads of personalised options. If your dad prefers a more heart-felt, traditional greeting card, this is definitely the place to go.

There's also some fun silly socks and less silly photo frames that go at a good price. Of the cards, we really like the personalised photo cards that you can make in minutes.

Send your dad your most precious memories (Image credit: Not On The High Street )

As the name suggests, you won't find these amazing Father's Day cards anywhere on the high street. Not On The High Street specialises in bespoke, customised card designs, so are perfect if you're looking for that something extra special. This personalised instant camera pop up card (above) has got to be one of our favourites, and with free UK mainland delivery, orders placed today will be delivered by Saturday 14 March – just in time!

There are so many wonderful designs here, not only will you find something to suit, but the creativity on display is sure to inspire you along the way. Many of the retailers are offering free UK delivery in order to meet Father's Day, but be sure to check before you place any orders.

