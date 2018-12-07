Get £80 off this Asus Chromebook at Amazon

If you're kicking yourself for missing out on this year's Black Friday laptop deals, there's still the opportunity to snag yourself a bargain in time for Christmas. Amazon has just unleashed a shedload of last-minute Christmas deals, and nestled among them are a brace of offers on Asus Chromebooks that you'd be a fool to miss.

Our pick of the pair is the Asus C223NA-GJ0014 11.6 Inch HD Chromebook; pint-sized but packing a punch, this little notebook features an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage. Running on ChromeOS, it's never going to replace your main work machine, but for a lightweight laptop that you can chuck in a bag and use for admin work or just keeping up with emails and social media when you're on the move, it's hard to beat.

It's not the most powerful laptop on the block, but this Asus Chromebook with £80 off is a fantastic deal

This Chromebook would normally set you back £229.99, but it's available now from Amazon for just £149.99, saving you £80 off the usual price. Check out the deal below, as well as another cracking offer on an Asus Chromebook.

ASUS Chromebook C223NA-GJ0014 11.6 Inch: £229.99 £149.99 at Amazon

Save £80: This dinky Chromebook may be lacking in power, but it's the perfect machine for taking with you anywhere for dealing with emails, admin or watching HD video on your commute.

View Deal

ASUS Chromebook C423NA-BV0017 14.0 Inch: £249.99 £199.99 at Amazon

Save £50: If the 11.6-inch model's just a bit too small for you, try this Asus Chromebook instead; it has the same spec but comes with a bigger 14-inch HD screen so you'll never need to squint.

View Deal

Related articles: