MEGA Black Friday iPad deal: Get $470 off a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro for just a few hours

Black Friday has arrived with a bang with this unbelievable Apple offer. Right now, you can save a MASSIVE $470 on a 12.9-inch iPad Pro over at B&H Photo – now just $829. The biggest price drop on an iPad we've ever seen, this lightning deal isn't around for long, with just hours left to get hold of one of these heavily discounted tablets.

The third generation (late 2018) iPad Pro model ditches the home button for a bigger, 2732 x 2048 resolution display with less bezel, and features Face ID, USB Type-C connector and is powered by Apple's lightning fast A12X Bionic chip. And for this price, it's an absolute steal.

Looking for a different iPad model or other Apple products? Don't miss our dedicated round ups of the best iPad Black Friday and Apple Black Friday deals available now.

Biggest saving Apple iPad Pro (2018): $1299 $829 at B&H Photo

Save $470: This lightning deal on the previous gen iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and 256GB SSD model is not to be missed. With almost $500 off the retail price, this is the biggest discount we've ever seen on an iPad Pro, which is probably why it's only valid for another few hours. Grab one before this epic offer ends (very soon!).

View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (2018): $ 1,149 $799 at B&H Photo

Save $350: Get a huge $350 off this 3rd gen, 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 64GB of storage, a powerful A12X Fusion chip, Face ID, Wi-FI, 12 megapixel camera with 4K HD video, and up to 10 hours of battery life.



View Deal

Apple iPad (2019): $559 $479 at B&H Photo

Save $80: If a standard iPad is all the power you need, B&H Photo also has a great discount on this 10.2-inch, 2019 model with Wi-Fi and 128GB SSD. Offer ends 26 November 23:59 EST.

View Deal

If you're in the UK, Amazon is also offering some impressive discount on iPad and iPad Pros...

Lowest price iPad Apple iPad Mini (2019): £399 £377 at Amazon

Save £22: The lowest price iPad Mini around, this amazing deal sees this quality tablet with Wi-Fi and 64GB SSD now for under £380! It might not be the latest version, but this 2019 model is still a powerhouse of a machine.

View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (2020): £1,069 £990.20 at Amazon

Save £78: Part of Amazon's early Black Friday deals is this cracking deal on a shiny new, 2020, 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and 256GB SSD. All yours right now for less than £1,000!



View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (2018): £769 £706.70 at Amazon

Save £62: It might not be the shiny new version, but this late 2017 iPad Pro model still packs a punch. Complete with 11-inch screen, Wi-Fi and 128GB SSD, this quality device can handle even the most complex of tasks.

View Deal

Read more: