Prove your graphic design skills with this bundle

Adobe applications are still the gold standard for designers after all these years. These are the tools you'll absolutely need to know how to use if you want to get work as a graphic designer, and you can master these programs with Graphic Design Certification School. Get it on sale for 96% off the retail price!

You're going to need to have at least some familiarity with Adobe products if you want work as a graphic designer. The Graphic Design Certification School will teach you how to make the most of Adobe's powerful design tools – including Photoshop, InDesign, and Illustrator. You'll get tons of actionable lessons that will teach how to take your ideas and bring them to life on screen. You can also get certifications to prove your skills after each course you complete!

The Graphic Design Certification School is valued at over $1,197, but you can get this incredible bundle of courses on sale for 96% off the retail price! That means you pay just $39 (approx. £30) for a bundle that will help you improve and certify your skills, so grab this deal today!

Creative Bloq deals

This great deal comes courtesy of the Creative Bloq Deals store – a creative marketplace that's dedicated to ensuring you save money on the items that improve your design life.

We all like a special offer or two, particularly with creative tools and design assets often being eye-wateringly expensive. That's why the Creative Bloq Deals store is committed to bringing you useful deals, freebies and giveaways on design assets (logos, templates, icons, fonts, vectors and more), tutorials, e-learning, inspirational items, hardware and more.

Every day of the working week we feature a new offer, freebie or contest – if you miss one, you can easily find past deals posts on the Deals Staff author page or Offer tag page. Plus, you can get in touch with any feedback at: deals@creativebloq.com.