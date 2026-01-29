I gave this office chair a rare 5-star review – now it's under $140

In all my years of reviewing office chairs, I've only given four chairs a perfect 5-star rating. One was the $1,999 Herman Miller Embody. Another was the Branch Ergo Chair Pro at $400. Then there was SecretLab's excellent Titan Evo gaming chair...

The fourth? The Sihoo M18, now available for just $139.99 on Amazon, down from $169.99. That 18% discount makes an already exceptional budget chair even more compelling.

So what makes this chair one of the best office chairs for back pain? I'll be honest: it isn't complexity or premium materials. It's it's how intelligently Sihoo focused on what actually matters.

The W-shaped foam seat stays comfortable through marathon sessions. The mesh back panel keeps you cool without sacrificing support. And that headrest? It's genuinely one of the best I've tested, with precise curves that actually cradle your head instead of just existing there.

Save 18% ($30) Sihoo M18: was $169.99 now $139.99 at Amazon This ergonomic mesh chair features adjustable lumbar support, responsive mesh backrest, comfortable headrest, and wide cushioned seat. Note that this exclusive Amazon Prime price is only currently available for the black version.

Why it leaves rivals in the dust

Here's where the M18 surprises: that W-shaped seat isn't marketing fluff. The foam indentations genuinely conform to your upper legs, and crucially, the seat maintains its shape and support even after weeks of daily use.

The mesh back panel provides proper ventilation during long sessions; essential if you're working through summer deadlines or extended creative sprints. But it's not just about staying cool; the mesh has responsive give that supports natural movement. Combined with the wide seat design, you're actively encouraged to shift position throughout the day, promoting better blood flow and reducing that static, trapped feeling cheaper chairs create.

The lumbar support adjusts both vertically and in tension, letting you dial in precise lower back support for your spine's specific curve. And those 2D armrests? They have exceptional vertical range, even if lateral adjustment would've been nice (though I genuinely wouldn't expect that at this price point).

(Image credit: Future)

Why it's a total bargain

At $139.99, the M18 costs less than a quarter of what you'd pay for a Herman Miller Aeron or Steelcase Leap, yet delivers comparable comfort and better lumbar adjustability than many $300-500 options. It earned the same 5-star rating from me as chairs costing 10-15 times more.

The design is smarter than typical budget chairs too. Instead of adding gimmicky features like fold-out footrests that nobody uses, Sihoo focused resources on core comfort elements. The result is a chair that looks surprisingly sophisticated, with thoughtful details like the grey mesh framed by black bezels and color-matched lumbar support covering.

For creative professionals, freelancers, or anyone outfitting a home office on a sensible budget, this isn't just a good deal; it's the new gold standard for ergonomic chairs under $200. And at $139.99, it's an absolute no-brainer.